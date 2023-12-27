The New York Knicks, Julius Randle included, face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Randle, in his last time out, had 24 points and nine rebounds in a 129-122 win over the Bucks.

We're going to break down Randle's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.9 27.5 Rebounds 9.5 9.4 8.1 Assists 4.5 4.9 3.8 PRA -- 37.2 39.4 PR -- 32.3 35.6 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Randle's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Julius Randle Insights vs. the Thunder

Randle is responsible for attempting 19.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.8 per game.

He's knocked down 1.5 threes per game, or 11.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 100.7. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.9 possessions per contest.

The Thunder concede 113.4 points per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

The Thunder concede 45.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 27th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Thunder have conceded 26.9 per game, 19th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder are ranked 25th in the league, giving up 14 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Julius Randle vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2022 33 25 11 1 2 0 0 11/13/2022 33 25 10 3 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.