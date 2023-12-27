The Oklahoma City Thunder (19-9) play Julius Randle and the New York Knicks (17-12) at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Wednesday, December 27, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Knicks vs. Thunder Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOK and MSG

BSOK and MSG Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Julius Randle vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fantasy Comparison

Stat Julius Randle Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Total Fantasy Pts 1161.3 1417.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40 52.5 Fantasy Rank 5 21

Buy Gilgeous-Alexander and Randle gear on Fanatics!

Julius Randle vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Randle's averages for the season are 22.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 29.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Knicks put up 115.1 points per game (14th in league) while giving up 112.4 per outing (ninth in NBA). They have a +78 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The 45.5 rebounds per game New York accumulates rank sixth in the league, 4.1 more than the 41.4 its opponents collect.

The Knicks connect on 13 three-pointers per game (10th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.5 on average.

New York has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (fifth in NBA) while forcing 13.1 (16th in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 31 points, 6.4 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.

The Thunder average 121 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 113.4 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +214 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The 41 rebounds per game Oklahoma City averages rank 28th in the NBA, and are 4.9 fewer than the 45.9 its opponents collect per contest.

The Thunder knock down 12.8 three-pointers per game (14th in the league), 1.2 fewer than their opponents (14).

Oklahoma City has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (fourth in NBA play), 3.9 fewer than the 15.8 it forces on average (first in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Julius Randle vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advanced Stats

Stat Julius Randle Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Plus/Minus Per Game 3 9.6 Usage Percentage 28.6% 33.1% True Shooting Pct 55.6% 63.6% Total Rebound Pct 14.7% 9.1% Assist Pct 21.9% 31.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.