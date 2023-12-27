For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is K'Andre Miller a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will K'Andre Miller score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

Miller has scored in five of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Miller has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 13.5% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 83 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:55 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:36 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:40 Away W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:33 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:03 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:43 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:55 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:00 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 21:08 Home W 3-2

Rangers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

