Will K'Andre Miller Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 27?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is K'Andre Miller a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will K'Andre Miller score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Miller stats and insights
- Miller has scored in five of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- Miller has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 13.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 83 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Miller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:55
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/22/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|23:36
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:40
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|20:55
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:00
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|21:08
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.