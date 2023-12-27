Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (17-12) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-9) at Paycom Center on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. The matchup will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and MSG.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Thunder matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and MSG

BSOK and MSG Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs Thunder Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have a +214 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.6 points per game. They're putting up 121 points per game to rank fifth in the league and are allowing 113.4 per contest to rank 13th in the NBA.

The Knicks have a +78 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 115.1 points per game, 14th in the league, and are allowing 112.4 per outing to rank ninth in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 236.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow a combined 225.8 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Oklahoma City is 20-8-0 ATS this season.

New York has compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Knicks Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jalen Brunson 26.5 -118 26.1 Julius Randle 24.5 -125 22.9 RJ Barrett 17.5 -105 18.4 Isaiah Hartenstein 8.5 -105 6.3

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jalen Brunson or another Knicks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Knicks and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2200 - Thunder +4000 +1400 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.