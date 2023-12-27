Knicks vs. Thunder December 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Knicks (13-10), on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Paycom Center, play the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and MSG.
Knicks vs. Thunder Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOK, MSG
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle is putting up 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. He's also draining 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 31% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.
- Jalen Brunson is averaging 24.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. He's draining 46.3% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per game.
- Immanuel Quickley is averaging 15 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is making 43.7% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.
- RJ Barrett gets the Knicks 19 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while averaging 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Josh Hart is averaging 8.2 points, 6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.4 points, 5.5 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 55% from the field and 34.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Chet Holmgren averages 17 points, 2.5 assists and 7.8 boards per game.
- Josh Giddey posts 11.7 points, 6 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the floor.
- Jalen Williams averages 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Luguentz Dort averages 10.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
Knicks vs. Thunder Stat Comparison
|Thunder
|Knicks
|120.4
|Points Avg.
|113.1
|112.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110
|49.2%
|Field Goal %
|45.6%
|39.1%
|Three Point %
|37.7%
