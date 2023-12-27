The New York Knicks (13-10), on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Paycom Center, play the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and MSG.

Knicks vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, MSG

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is putting up 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. He's also draining 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 31% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 24.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. He's draining 46.3% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per game.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 15 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is making 43.7% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

RJ Barrett gets the Knicks 19 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while averaging 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is averaging 8.2 points, 6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.4 points, 5.5 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 55% from the field and 34.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Chet Holmgren averages 17 points, 2.5 assists and 7.8 boards per game.

Josh Giddey posts 11.7 points, 6 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the floor.

Jalen Williams averages 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Luguentz Dort averages 10.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Knicks vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Thunder Knicks 120.4 Points Avg. 113.1 112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 110 49.2% Field Goal % 45.6% 39.1% Three Point % 37.7%

