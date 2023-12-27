Knicks vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (17-12) are 3.5-point underdogs against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-9) Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and MSG. The matchup has an over/under set at 238.5 points.
Knicks vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-3.5
|238.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played eight games this season that have gone over 238.5 combined points scored.
- New York has had an average of 227.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 11.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- New York's ATS record is 16-13-0 this year.
- The Knicks have come away with five wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, New York has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Knicks vs Thunder Additional Info
Knicks vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|12
|42.9%
|121
|236.1
|113.4
|225.8
|231.5
|Knicks
|8
|27.6%
|115.1
|236.1
|112.4
|225.8
|224.6
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
- Seven of the Knicks' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- New York has been better against the spread on the road (10-7-0) than at home (6-6-0) this season.
- The Knicks score just 1.7 more points per game (115.1) than the Thunder allow (113.4).
- New York is 13-4 against the spread and 14-3 overall when it scores more than 113.4 points.
Knicks vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|16-13
|4-6
|16-13
|Thunder
|20-8
|10-3
|17-11
Knicks vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Knicks
|Thunder
|115.1
|121
|14
|5
|13-4
|17-4
|14-3
|17-4
|112.4
|113.4
|9
|13
|13-9
|13-3
|14-8
|12-4
