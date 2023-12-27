The New York Knicks (17-12) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-9) on Wednesday, December 27 at Paycom Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

The Knicks are coming off of a 129-122 win against the Bucks in their most recent outing on Monday. Jalen Brunson recorded 38 points, four rebounds and six assists for the Knicks.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mitchell Robinson C Out For Season Ankle 6.2 10.3 0.7 Jericho Sims C Out Ankle 1.6 1.7 0.2

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Jalen Williams: Questionable (Illness)

Knicks vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and MSG

BSOK and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Knicks vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -2.5 238.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.