Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (17-12) battle the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-9) on December 27, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Knicks vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Knicks vs Thunder Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

This season, New York has a 16-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Thunder are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fourth.

The Knicks score only 1.7 more points per game (115.1) than the Thunder give up (113.4).

When it scores more than 113.4 points, New York is 14-3.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks put up the same amount of points per game at home as on the road (115.1), and concede fewer points at home (109.3) than on the road (114.6).

New York concedes 109.3 points per game at home, and 114.6 away.

This season the Knicks are averaging more assists at home (24 per game) than away (23.5).

Knicks Injuries