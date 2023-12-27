How to Watch the Knicks vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (17-12) battle the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-9) on December 27, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Knicks vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Knicks vs Thunder Additional Info
|Thunder vs Knicks Injury Report
|Thunder vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Thunder vs Knicks Prediction
|Thunder vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Knicks Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- This season, New York has a 16-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fourth.
- The Knicks score only 1.7 more points per game (115.1) than the Thunder give up (113.4).
- When it scores more than 113.4 points, New York is 14-3.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks put up the same amount of points per game at home as on the road (115.1), and concede fewer points at home (109.3) than on the road (114.6).
- New York concedes 109.3 points per game at home, and 114.6 away.
- This season the Knicks are averaging more assists at home (24 per game) than away (23.5).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mitchell Robinson
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|Jericho Sims
|Out
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.