Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Julius Randle and others in the Oklahoma City Thunder-New York Knicks matchup at Paycom Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and MSG

BSOK and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: +110)

The 22.9 points Randle scores per game are 1.6 less than his prop total on Wednesday.

His rebounding average -- 9.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Randle averages 4.9 assists, 0.4 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Randle averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +110)

The 26.1 points Jalen Brunson has scored per game this season is 0.4 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (26.5).

He has averaged four rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Brunson has averaged 2.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

RJ Barrett Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +102)

The 18.4 points RJ Barrett scores per game are 1.9 more than his over/under on Wednesday (16.5).

He pulls down 4.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He has connected on 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 33.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -132) 6.5 (Over: -102)

The 31 points Gilgeous-Alexander has scored per game this season is 2.5 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (33.5).

His per-game rebound average of 5.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's season-long assist average -- 6.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +110)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Chet Holmgren on Wednesday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His rebounding average -- 7.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (8.5).

Holmgren collects 2.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.

He has hit 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

