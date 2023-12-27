Top Player Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Thunder on December 27, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Julius Randle and others in the Oklahoma City Thunder-New York Knicks matchup at Paycom Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Knicks vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Knicks vs Thunder Additional Info
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -125)
|9.5 (Over: -128)
|4.5 (Over: +126)
|1.5 (Over: +110)
- The 22.9 points Randle scores per game are 1.6 less than his prop total on Wednesday.
- His rebounding average -- 9.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
- Randle averages 4.9 assists, 0.4 more than Wednesday's over/under.
- Randle averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|6.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: +110)
- The 26.1 points Jalen Brunson has scored per game this season is 0.4 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (26.5).
- He has averaged four rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).
- Brunson has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Brunson has averaged 2.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
RJ Barrett Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -125)
|4.5 (Over: -114)
|1.5 (Over: +102)
- The 18.4 points RJ Barrett scores per game are 1.9 more than his over/under on Wednesday (16.5).
- He pulls down 4.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.
- He has connected on 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|33.5 (Over: -104)
|5.5 (Over: -132)
|6.5 (Over: -102)
- The 31 points Gilgeous-Alexander has scored per game this season is 2.5 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (33.5).
- His per-game rebound average of 5.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander's season-long assist average -- 6.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (6.5).
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|6.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: +110)
- The 17.5-point over/under set for Chet Holmgren on Wednesday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average on the season.
- His rebounding average -- 7.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (8.5).
- Holmgren collects 2.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.
- He has hit 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).
