Julius Randle, Top Knicks Players to Watch vs. the Thunder - December 27
Julius Randle is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-9) match up with the New York Knicks (17-12) at Paycom Center.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK, MSG
Knicks' Last Game
In their previous game, the Knicks topped the Bucks on Monday, 129-122. Jalen Brunson scored a team-high 38 points (and chipped in six assists and four boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|38
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1
|Julius Randle
|24
|9
|2
|1
|0
|2
|RJ Barrett
|21
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
Knicks vs Thunder Additional Info
|Thunder vs Knicks Injury Report
|Thunder vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle gets the Knicks 22.9 points, 9.4 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Brunson contributes with 26.1 points per game, plus 4 boards and 5.9 assists.
- The Knicks get 18.4 points per game from RJ Barrett, plus 4.2 boards and 2.4 assists.
- Immanuel Quickley's averages for the season are 14.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.
- Josh Hart's numbers for the season are 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|28.2
|4.4
|6.6
|1.3
|0.2
|2.2
|Julius Randle
|27.5
|8.1
|3.8
|0.4
|0.3
|1.2
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|8
|10.3
|2.5
|0.6
|1.8
|0
|RJ Barrett
|18.1
|5
|1.9
|0.4
|0.6
|1.3
|Donte DiVincenzo
|10.5
|3
|2.2
|1.1
|0.2
|2.5
