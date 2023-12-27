Julius Randle is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-9) match up with the New York Knicks (17-12) at Paycom Center.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Thunder

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: BSOK, MSG

Knicks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Knicks topped the Bucks on Monday, 129-122. Jalen Brunson scored a team-high 38 points (and chipped in six assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 38 4 6 1 0 1 Julius Randle 24 9 2 1 0 2 RJ Barrett 21 6 1 1 0 2

Knicks vs Thunder Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle gets the Knicks 22.9 points, 9.4 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Brunson contributes with 26.1 points per game, plus 4 boards and 5.9 assists.

The Knicks get 18.4 points per game from RJ Barrett, plus 4.2 boards and 2.4 assists.

Immanuel Quickley's averages for the season are 14.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.

Josh Hart's numbers for the season are 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 28.2 4.4 6.6 1.3 0.2 2.2 Julius Randle 27.5 8.1 3.8 0.4 0.3 1.2 Isaiah Hartenstein 8 10.3 2.5 0.6 1.8 0 RJ Barrett 18.1 5 1.9 0.4 0.6 1.3 Donte DiVincenzo 10.5 3 2.2 1.1 0.2 2.5

