Lewis County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Lewis County, New York, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Lewis County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Lawrence Senior High School at South Lewis High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Turin, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beekmantown Senior High School at Harrisville High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Harrisville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
