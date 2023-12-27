When the New York Rangers play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mika Zibanejad find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Mika Zibanejad score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Zibanejad stats and insights

Zibanejad has scored in 11 of 32 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Zibanejad has picked up six goals and 10 assists on the power play.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 15.5% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 83 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Zibanejad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 23:25 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 20:15 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 15:23 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:08 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 18:02 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 15:31 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 1 1 0 17:49 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:09 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:43 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 17:26 Home W 6-5

Rangers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

