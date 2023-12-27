Mika Zibanejad and the New York Rangers will meet the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Madison Square Garden. Prop bets for Zibanejad are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Zibanejad has averaged 19:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

In 11 of 32 games this season Zibanejad has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Zibanejad has a point in 21 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Zibanejad has an assist in 16 of 32 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Zibanejad's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Zibanejad going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 83 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 32 Games 5 33 Points 5 13 Goals 3 20 Assists 2

