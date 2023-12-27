Mikal Bridges could make a big impact for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bridges totaled 21 points in his last game, which ended in a 118-112 win versus the Pistons.

Below we will break down Bridges' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.6 18.3 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 3.7 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.6 PRA -- 30.8 25.6 PR -- 26.9 22 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.8



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Bucks

Bridges is responsible for attempting 18.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.7 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 14.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Bridges' Nets average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 105 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 23rd-best defensive team in the league, giving up 119.1 points per game.

Allowing 43.9 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

The Bucks are the 16th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26.3 assists per game.

Allowing 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Bucks are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 39 31 5 4 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.