On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks and Nicolas Claxton will battle when the Bucks (22-8) take on the Brooklyn Nets (15-15) at Barclays Center, December 27 at 7:30 PM ET.

Nets vs. Bucks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES and BSWI

YES and BSWI Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center

Mikal Bridges vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Fantasy Comparison

Stat Mikal Bridges Giannis Antetokounmpo Total Fantasy Pts 1022 1497.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 34.1 53.5 Fantasy Rank 4 43

Mikal Bridges vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Mikal Bridges provides the Nets 21.6 points, 5.3 boards and 3.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Nets put up 116 points per game (12th in league) while allowing 115.4 per contest (19th in NBA). They have a +19 scoring differential.

Brooklyn wins the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It collects 46.6 rebounds per game, third in the league, while its opponents pull down 44.4.

The Nets make 14.3 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) at a 38.5% rate (third-best in NBA), compared to the 13.5 their opponents make, shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Brooklyn has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.3 per game (seventh in NBA) while forcing 11.2 (30th in league).

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers for the season are 30.6 points, 5.6 assists and 11 boards per game.

The Bucks average 124.5 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 119.1 per contest (23rd in the NBA). They have a +163 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The 44.7 rebounds per game Milwaukee averages rank ninth in the league. Its opponents pull down 43.9 per contest.

The Bucks hit 14.3 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) while shooting 38% from beyond the arc (seventh-best in the NBA). They are making 2.5 more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 11.8 per game while shooting 34.7%.

Milwaukee loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 13.1 (16th in the league) while its opponents average 11.9.

Mikal Bridges vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Advanced Stats

Stat Mikal Bridges Giannis Antetokounmpo Plus/Minus Per Game -0.7 6.1 Usage Percentage 26.4% 33.9% True Shooting Pct 57% 63.8% Total Rebound Pct 8.1% 17.4% Assist Pct 16.7% 27%

