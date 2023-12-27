Mikal Bridges vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks and Nicolas Claxton will battle when the Bucks (22-8) take on the Brooklyn Nets (15-15) at Barclays Center, December 27 at 7:30 PM ET.
Nets vs. Bucks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES and BSWI
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Mikal Bridges vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Mikal Bridges
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1022
|1497.1
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|34.1
|53.5
|Fantasy Rank
|4
|43
Mikal Bridges vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights
Mikal Bridges & the Nets
- Mikal Bridges provides the Nets 21.6 points, 5.3 boards and 3.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- The Nets put up 116 points per game (12th in league) while allowing 115.4 per contest (19th in NBA). They have a +19 scoring differential.
- Brooklyn wins the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It collects 46.6 rebounds per game, third in the league, while its opponents pull down 44.4.
- The Nets make 14.3 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) at a 38.5% rate (third-best in NBA), compared to the 13.5 their opponents make, shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.
- Brooklyn has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.3 per game (seventh in NBA) while forcing 11.2 (30th in league).
Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks
- Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers for the season are 30.6 points, 5.6 assists and 11 boards per game.
- The Bucks average 124.5 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 119.1 per contest (23rd in the NBA). They have a +163 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.
- The 44.7 rebounds per game Milwaukee averages rank ninth in the league. Its opponents pull down 43.9 per contest.
- The Bucks hit 14.3 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) while shooting 38% from beyond the arc (seventh-best in the NBA). They are making 2.5 more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 11.8 per game while shooting 34.7%.
- Milwaukee loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 13.1 (16th in the league) while its opponents average 11.9.
Mikal Bridges vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Mikal Bridges
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-0.7
|6.1
|Usage Percentage
|26.4%
|33.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|57%
|63.8%
|Total Rebound Pct
|8.1%
|17.4%
|Assist Pct
|16.7%
|27%
