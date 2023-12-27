Montgomery County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Montgomery County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mayfield High School at Oppenheim-Ephratah-St Johnsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Saint Johnsville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Johnsville Senior High School at Mayfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Mayfield, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.