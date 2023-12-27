Nets vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 27
On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (15-15) at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSWI.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nets vs. Bucks matchup.
Nets vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSWI
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Nets vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-3.5)
|240.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Bucks (-3.5)
|240.5
|-166
|+140
Nets vs Bucks Additional Info
Nets vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Bucks have a +163 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 124.5 points per game to rank second in the league and are giving up 119.1 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA.
- The Nets have a +19 scoring differential, putting up 116 points per game (12th in league) and giving up 115.4 (19th in NBA).
- These teams rack up a combined 240.5 points per game, which equals this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 234.5 points per game combined, 6.0 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Milwaukee has put together a 13-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- Brooklyn is 18-12-0 ATS this season.
Nets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Mikal Bridges
|21.5
|-128
|21.6
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|14.5
|+100
|14.2
Nets and Bucks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nets
|+30000
|+12500
|-
|Bucks
|+450
|+170
|-
