On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (15-15) at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSWI.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nets vs. Bucks matchup.

Nets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSWI

YES and BSWI Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Nets vs Bucks Additional Info

Nets vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have a +163 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 124.5 points per game to rank second in the league and are giving up 119.1 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA.

The Nets have a +19 scoring differential, putting up 116 points per game (12th in league) and giving up 115.4 (19th in NBA).

These teams rack up a combined 240.5 points per game, which equals this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 234.5 points per game combined, 6.0 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has put together a 13-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Brooklyn is 18-12-0 ATS this season.

Nets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Mikal Bridges 21.5 -128 21.6 Spencer Dinwiddie 14.5 +100 14.2

Nets and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +30000 +12500 - Bucks +450 +170 -

