The Brooklyn Nets (13-10) match up with the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and BSWI.

Nets vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: YES, BSWI

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges posts 23 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 14.7 points, 4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Royce O'Neale averages 8.1 points, 3.4 assists and 5.2 boards per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith averages 11 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Cameron Thomas puts up 23.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made treys per game.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting up 31.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He's also draining 62% of his shots from the field (eighth in league).

On a per-game basis, Damian Lillard gets the Bucks 24.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Bucks are getting 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Brook Lopez this year.

Bobby Portis gets the Bucks 12 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley gives the Bucks 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while delivering 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nets vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Nets Bucks 116.9 Points Avg. 123.3 113.9 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 47.3% Field Goal % 50% 38.9% Three Point % 38.1%

