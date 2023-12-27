The Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (15-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSWI. The matchup's over/under is 240.5.

Nets vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -3.5 240.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has played eight games this season that finished with a point total over 240.5 points.

Brooklyn's matchups this season have a 231.4-point average over/under, 9.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Brooklyn has an 18-12-0 record against the spread this year.

The Nets have come away with five wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Brooklyn has a record of 4-8, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Nets vs Bucks Additional Info

Nets vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 17 56.7% 124.5 240.5 119.1 234.5 236.7 Nets 8 26.7% 116 240.5 115.4 234.5 228.4

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.

Five of the Nets' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .688 (11-5-0). On the road, it is .500 (7-7-0).

The Nets put up just 3.1 fewer points per game (116) than the Bucks give up to opponents (119.1).

Brooklyn is 8-2 against the spread and 5-5 overall when it scores more than 119.1 points.

Nets vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Nets and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 18-12 8-8 16-14 Bucks 13-17 9-15 20-10

Nets vs. Bucks Point Insights

Nets Bucks 116 Points Scored (PG) 124.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 8-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-11 5-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 20-4 115.4 Points Allowed (PG) 119.1 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 15-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-5 15-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-1

