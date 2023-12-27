Nets vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (15-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSWI. The matchup's over/under is 240.5.
Nets vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-3.5
|240.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has played eight games this season that finished with a point total over 240.5 points.
- Brooklyn's matchups this season have a 231.4-point average over/under, 9.1 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Brooklyn has an 18-12-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Nets have come away with five wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Brooklyn has a record of 4-8, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
Nets vs Bucks Additional Info
Nets vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 240.5
|% of Games Over 240.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|17
|56.7%
|124.5
|240.5
|119.1
|234.5
|236.7
|Nets
|8
|26.7%
|116
|240.5
|115.4
|234.5
|228.4
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.
- Five of the Nets' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .688 (11-5-0). On the road, it is .500 (7-7-0).
- The Nets put up just 3.1 fewer points per game (116) than the Bucks give up to opponents (119.1).
- Brooklyn is 8-2 against the spread and 5-5 overall when it scores more than 119.1 points.
Nets vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|18-12
|8-8
|16-14
|Bucks
|13-17
|9-15
|20-10
Nets vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Nets
|Bucks
|116
|124.5
|12
|2
|8-2
|13-11
|5-5
|20-4
|115.4
|119.1
|19
|23
|15-9
|5-5
|15-9
|9-1
