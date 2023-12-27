As they prepare for a game against the Milwaukee Bucks (22-8), the Brooklyn Nets (15-15) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 at Barclays Center.

The Nets' most recent contest on Tuesday ended in a 118-112 win against the Pistons. Cameron Johnson's team-high 24 points paced the Nets in the victory.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonnie Walker IV SG Out Hamstring 14.6 2.6 1.6 Ben Simmons PG Out Back 6.5 10.8 6.7

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable (Calf), Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)

Nets vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSWI

Nets vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -3.5 240.5

