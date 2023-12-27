The Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) take on the Brooklyn Nets (15-15) on December 27, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and BSWI.

Nets vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

TV: Bally Sports

Nets vs Bucks Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bucks have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Brooklyn has an 8-9 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

The Nets are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 24th.

The Nets put up an average of 116.0 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 119.1 the Bucks give up.

Brooklyn has put together a 5-5 record in games it scores more than 119.1 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets average 115.5 points per game at home, 1.1 fewer points than on the road (116.6). Defensively they allow 110.8 per game, 9.8 fewer points than on the road (120.6).

At home, Brooklyn gives up 110.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 120.6.

The Nets collect 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (25.9) than away (26.8).

Nets Injuries