Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mikal Bridges are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets meet at Barclays Center on Wednesday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSWI

YES and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: -132)

The 22.5-point prop total for Bridges on Wednesday is 0.9 higher than his scoring average, which is 21.6.

He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Bridges averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Bridges' two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Get Bridges gear at Fanatics!

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -159)

Wednesday's over/under for Spencer Dinwiddie is 14.5 points. That is 0.3 more than his season average of 14.2.

His per-game rebound average of four is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Dinwiddie has averaged 6.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (6.5).

Dinwiddie has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cameron Thomas Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -200)

The 23.5 points Cameron Thomas scores per game are 1.0 less than his over/under on Wednesday (24.5).

He pulls down 2.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Thomas' assists average -- 2.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Wednesday's prop bet.

He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 32.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -147)

The 32.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Wednesday is 1.9 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 11 -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.