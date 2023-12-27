Wednesday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) and the Brooklyn Nets (15-15) at Barclays Center features the Bucks' Damian Lillard and the Nets' Mikal Bridges as players to watch.

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES, BSWI

Nets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Nets topped the Pistons on Tuesday, 118-112. Cameron Johnson scored a team-high 24 points (and chipped in one assist and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cameron Johnson 24 2 1 1 0 4 Mikal Bridges 21 4 3 0 0 0 Cameron Thomas 17 1 1 0 0 0

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges averages 21.6 points, 5.3 boards and 3.9 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie gets 14.2 points, 4.0 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Cameron Thomas' numbers for the season are 23.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.

The Nets get 11.6 points, 9.5 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Nicolas Claxton.

The Nets get 7.9 points, 4.9 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Spencer Dinwiddie 13.5 4.2 7.5 1.3 0.3 1.6 Nicolas Claxton 11.3 10.2 1.6 0.2 2.6 0.1 Cameron Thomas 22.7 2.1 2.6 0.5 0.3 2.4 Mikal Bridges 18.3 3.7 3.6 0.6 0.3 1.8 Day'Ron Sharpe 8.0 8.2 2.4 0.7 1.2 0.0

