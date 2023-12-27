For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nick Bonino a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bonino stats and insights

  • In one of 31 games this season, Bonino scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has taken one shot in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
  • Bonino has zero points on the power play.
  • Bonino averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 83 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Bonino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:03 Home W 4-3 OT
12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:12 Home L 4-3
12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:34 Away W 5-2
12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 2-1 OT
12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 7-3
12/10/2023 Kings 1 0 1 13:17 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 6-2
12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:54 Home W 6-5
12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 4-3

Rangers vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

