Nicolas Claxton and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 118-112 win over the Pistons (his previous action) Claxton produced 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Claxton's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.6 11.3 Rebounds 9.5 9.5 10.2 Assists -- 1.7 1.6 PRA -- 22.8 23.1 PR -- 21.1 21.5



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Bucks

Claxton has taken 7.9 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 6.0% and 8.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Claxton's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 105 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101.3 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked 23rd in the league, conceding 119.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Bucks have conceded 43.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

The Bucks give up 26.3 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 31 9 7 4 0 3 3 12/23/2022 30 19 8 5 0 0 3 10/26/2022 23 3 8 1 0 2 0

