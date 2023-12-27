Orange County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Orange County, New York today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Orange County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Xaverian High School at Orangewood Academy
- Game Time: 10:00 AM PT on December 27
- Location: Garden Grove, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minisink Valley High School at Delaware Valley High School - Millford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Milford, PA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
