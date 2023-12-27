The New York Rangers (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Washington Capitals (off a loss) will meet on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Catch the action on MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ as the Rangers try to defeat the Capitals.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs Capitals Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rangers vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/9/2023 Capitals Rangers 4-0 WAS

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have allowed 88 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers' 107 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 34 goals during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 32 18 25 43 28 12 20% Mika Zibanejad 32 13 20 33 12 19 51.7% Chris Kreider 32 17 13 30 15 5 31.6% Vincent Trocheck 32 8 21 29 16 19 63.2% Adam Fox 22 3 19 22 11 11 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 83 total goals (2.7 per game), third in the league.

With 74 goals (2.4 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Capitals have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.

Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that stretch.

Capitals Key Players