How to Watch the Rangers vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Washington Capitals (off a loss) will meet on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Catch the action on MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ as the Rangers try to defeat the Capitals.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rangers vs Capitals Additional Info
Rangers vs. Capitals Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|Rangers
|4-0 WAS
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have allowed 88 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers' 107 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 34 goals during that stretch.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|32
|18
|25
|43
|28
|12
|20%
|Mika Zibanejad
|32
|13
|20
|33
|12
|19
|51.7%
|Chris Kreider
|32
|17
|13
|30
|15
|5
|31.6%
|Vincent Trocheck
|32
|8
|21
|29
|16
|19
|63.2%
|Adam Fox
|22
|3
|19
|22
|11
|11
|-
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 83 total goals (2.7 per game), third in the league.
- With 74 goals (2.4 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Capitals have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.
- Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that stretch.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Strome
|31
|13
|7
|20
|11
|17
|52.4%
|Alexander Ovechkin
|31
|6
|14
|20
|18
|11
|0%
|John Carlson
|31
|1
|18
|19
|39
|22
|-
|Tom Wilson
|31
|10
|8
|18
|24
|21
|33.3%
|Aliaksei Protas
|30
|3
|13
|16
|12
|17
|34%
