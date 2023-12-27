The New York Rangers (23-8-1) are -225 on the moneyline to win when they host the Washington Capitals (17-9-5), who have +180 odds, on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Rangers vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Rangers Moneyline Capitals Moneyline Total BetMGM -225 +180 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Rangers vs. Capitals Betting Trends

Washington has played 11 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Rangers have gone 19-7 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Capitals have secured an upset victory in eight, or 40.0%, of the 20 games they have played while the underdog this season.

New York is 4-2 when playing with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Washington is undefeated in the three games this season they played with +180 moneyline odds or longer.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-5 6-3-1 6.2 3.4 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.4 3.2 12 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 6-4 3-6-1 6 2.4 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-2-3 2.4 2.4 6 20.7% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

