The New York Rangers (23-8-1) square off against the Washington Capitals (17-9-5) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+. The Rangers took down the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime in their last outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In the past 10 games, the Rangers have put up a 6-4-0 record after putting up 34 total goals (12 power-play goals on 36 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 33.3%). Their opponents have scored a combined 32 goals in those games.

Before this matchup, here is who we predict to emerge victorious in Wednesday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Capitals Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final result of Rangers 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-225)

Rangers (-225) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Capitals Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers are 5-1-6 in overtime games on their way to a 23-8-1 overall record.

New York is 10-1-0 (20 points) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Rangers scored just one goal, they've finished 1-2-0 (two points).

New York has finished 3-1-0 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering six points).

The Rangers have scored three or more goals in 24 games (19-4-1, 39 points).

In the 19 games when New York has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 12-7-0 record (24 points).

In the 21 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 17-4-0 (34 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 6-4-1 to record 13 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 12th 3.34 Goals Scored 2.39 31st 8th 2.75 Goals Allowed 2.68 6th 14th 31 Shots 28.1 28th 11th 29.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 17th 1st 31.07% Power Play % 12.36% 29th 4th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 82.65% 11th

Rangers vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

