When the New York Rangers face the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET), Artemi Panarin and Dylan Strome will be among the top players to watch.

Rangers vs. Capitals Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for New York, Panarin has 43 points in 32 games (18 goals, 25 assists).

Mika Zibanejad has 13 goals and 20 assists, equaling 33 points (1.0 per game).

Chris Kreider has 30 points for New York, via 17 goals and 13 assists.

Jonathan Quick (9-1-1) has a 2.3 goals against average and a .921% save percentage (sixth-best in league).

Capitals Players to Watch

Strome is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 20 points (0.6 per game), as he has scored 13 goals and seven assists in 31 games (playing 18:04 per game).

Alexander Ovechkin has made a big impact for Washington this season with 20 points (six goals and 14 assists).

This season, John Carlson has one goal and 18 assists, for a season point total of 19.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren's record stands at 7-3-3 on the season, allowing 32 goals (2.3 goals against average) and collecting 411 saves with a .928% save percentage (third-best in the league).

Rangers vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 12th 3.34 Goals Scored 2.39 31st 8th 2.75 Goals Allowed 2.68 6th 14th 31 Shots 28.1 28th 11th 29.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 17th 1st 31.07% Power Play % 12.36% 29th 4th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 82.65% 11th

