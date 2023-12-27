Rangers vs. Capitals December 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the New York Rangers face the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET), Artemi Panarin and Dylan Strome will be among the top players to watch.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Rangers vs. Capitals Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Rangers (-225)
- Total: 6
- TV: MSG 2,MNMT,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Rangers Players to Watch
- One of the leading offensive players this season for New York, Panarin has 43 points in 32 games (18 goals, 25 assists).
- Mika Zibanejad has 13 goals and 20 assists, equaling 33 points (1.0 per game).
- Chris Kreider has 30 points for New York, via 17 goals and 13 assists.
- Jonathan Quick (9-1-1) has a 2.3 goals against average and a .921% save percentage (sixth-best in league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Capitals Players to Watch
- Strome is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 20 points (0.6 per game), as he has scored 13 goals and seven assists in 31 games (playing 18:04 per game).
- Alexander Ovechkin has made a big impact for Washington this season with 20 points (six goals and 14 assists).
- This season, John Carlson has one goal and 18 assists, for a season point total of 19.
- In the crease, Charlie Lindgren's record stands at 7-3-3 on the season, allowing 32 goals (2.3 goals against average) and collecting 411 saves with a .928% save percentage (third-best in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs. Capitals Stat Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|12th
|3.34
|Goals Scored
|2.39
|31st
|8th
|2.75
|Goals Allowed
|2.68
|6th
|14th
|31
|Shots
|28.1
|28th
|11th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|17th
|1st
|31.07%
|Power Play %
|12.36%
|29th
|4th
|85.71%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.65%
|11th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.