Rangers vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New York Rangers (23-8-1) host the Washington Capitals (17-9-5) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+. The Rangers took down the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Capitals are coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Rangers vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-225)
|Capitals (+180)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers are 19-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- New York has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
- New York's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 18 times.
Rangers vs Capitals Additional Info
Rangers vs. Capitals Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|107 (12th)
|Goals
|74 (31st)
|88 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|83 (3rd)
|32 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (30th)
|14 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|17 (5th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests New York has gone 6-4-0 overall, with a 4-5-0 record against the spread.
- New York hit the over in six of its last 10 contests.
- The average amount of goals in the Rangers' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Rangers offense's 107 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- The Rangers are ranked sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 88 total goals (2.8 per game).
- With a +19 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the NHL.
