The New York Rangers (23-8-1) host the Washington Capitals (17-9-5) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+. The Rangers took down the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Capitals are coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rangers vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-225) Capitals (+180) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers are 19-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

New York has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

New York's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 18 times.

Rangers vs Capitals Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Capitals Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 107 (12th) Goals 74 (31st) 88 (6th) Goals Allowed 83 (3rd) 32 (2nd) Power Play Goals 11 (30th) 14 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (5th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Rangers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests New York has gone 6-4-0 overall, with a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

New York hit the over in six of its last 10 contests.

The average amount of goals in the Rangers' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Rangers offense's 107 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

The Rangers are ranked sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 88 total goals (2.8 per game).

With a +19 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.