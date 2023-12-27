The New York Rangers host the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Artemi Panarin, Dylan Strome and others in this outing.

Rangers vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

Panarin is one of New York's leading contributors (43 total points), having collected 18 goals and 25 assists.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 23 1 0 1 5 vs. Oilers Dec. 22 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 19 1 0 1 8 at Bruins Dec. 16 0 1 1 10 vs. Ducks Dec. 15 0 2 2 3

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's top contributors through 32 games, with 13 goals and 20 assists.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 23 1 2 3 4 vs. Oilers Dec. 22 1 1 2 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 19 2 0 2 4 at Bruins Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 15 1 1 2 3

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Chris Kreider has 30 total points for New York, with 17 goals and 13 assists.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 23 1 1 2 4 vs. Oilers Dec. 22 0 2 2 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 19 0 2 2 0 at Bruins Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 vs. Ducks Dec. 15 2 0 2 6

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

Strome's 13 goals and seven assists in 31 games for Washington add up to 20 total points on the season.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 20 1 0 1 2 at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 1 1 4 at Predators Dec. 16 0 1 1 2

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Alexander Ovechkin has helped lead the offense for Washington this season with six goals and 14 assists.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 1 1 2 7 vs. Islanders Dec. 20 0 1 1 5 at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 0 0 4 at Predators Dec. 16 0 1 1 6

