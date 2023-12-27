Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Capitals on December 27, 2023
The New York Rangers host the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Artemi Panarin, Dylan Strome and others in this outing.
Rangers vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs. Capitals Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
Panarin is one of New York's leading contributors (43 total points), having collected 18 goals and 25 assists.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|8
|at Bruins
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|10
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 15
|0
|2
|2
|3
Mika Zibanejad Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's top contributors through 32 games, with 13 goals and 20 assists.
Zibanejad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 23
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 22
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 19
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Bruins
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|3
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Chris Kreider has 30 total points for New York, with 17 goals and 13 assists.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 23
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 22
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 19
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Bruins
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 15
|2
|0
|2
|6
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)
Strome's 13 goals and seven assists in 31 games for Washington add up to 20 total points on the season.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 17
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Predators
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Alexander Ovechkin has helped lead the offense for Washington this season with six goals and 14 assists.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 21
|1
|1
|2
|7
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 20
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Predators
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|6
