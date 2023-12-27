We have high school basketball action in Rensselaer County, New York today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rensselaer County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hoosick Falls Senior High School at South Glens Falls High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 27

4:30 PM ET on December 27 Location: South Glens Falls, NY

South Glens Falls, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Ichabod Crane Senior High School at Hoosic Valley Senior High School