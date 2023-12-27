Rensselaer County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Rensselaer County, New York today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Rensselaer County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hoosick Falls Senior High School at South Glens Falls High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: South Glens Falls, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ichabod Crane Senior High School at Hoosic Valley Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Schaghticoke, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
