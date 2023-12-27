RJ Barrett plus his New York Knicks teammates take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent time out, a 129-122 win over the Bucks, Barrett put up 21 points and six rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Barrett's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 18.4 18.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 5.0 Assists -- 2.4 1.9 PRA -- 25 25 PR -- 22.6 23.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.3



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Barrett has made 6.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 12.6% of his team's total makes.

Barrett is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Barrett's Knicks average 100.7 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's slowest with 103.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113.4 points per game, the Thunder are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Thunder give up 45.9 rebounds per game, ranking 27th in the NBA.

The Thunder concede 26.9 assists per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder have allowed 14 makes per game, 25th in the league.

RJ Barrett vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2022 37 25 8 2 3 0 1 11/13/2022 19 4 1 0 0 0 1

