For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ryan Lindgren a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Lindgren score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lindgren stats and insights

Lindgren has scored in two of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Lindgren has no points on the power play.

Lindgren averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 83 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lindgren recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 21:17 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:52 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:40 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:41 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:26 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:34 Home W 6-5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.