Will Ryan Lindgren Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 27?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ryan Lindgren a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Ryan Lindgren score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindgren stats and insights
- Lindgren has scored in two of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken three shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- Lindgren has no points on the power play.
- Lindgren averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 83 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Lindgren recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|21:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/22/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|18:52
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:45
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Home
|W 6-5
Rangers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
