Spencer Dinwiddie and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Dinwiddie totaled nine points and six assists in his last game, which ended in a 118-112 win against the Pistons.

In this article we will dive into Dinwiddie's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.2 13.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.2 Assists 6.5 6.6 7.5 PRA -- 24.8 25.2 PR -- 18.2 17.7 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.6



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Bucks

Dinwiddie has taken 11.7 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 12.4% and 10.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.0 threes per game, or 13.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nets rank 14th in possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 105 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bucks are 23rd in the NBA, allowing 119.1 points per game.

The Bucks are the 18th-ranked team in the league, allowing 43.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are 16th in the league, giving up 26.3 per contest.

The Bucks are the eighth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 24 3 3 3 1 0 0

