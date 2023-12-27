Suffolk County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Suffolk County, New York, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Suffolk County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenport High School at Hampton Bays High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Hampton Bays, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntington High School at Walt Whitman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Huntington Station, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wells Central School at Northville Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Northville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.