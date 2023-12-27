Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (17-12) are 3.5-point underdogs against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-9) Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and MSG.

Knicks vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOK and MSG

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Venue: Paycom Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 118 - Knicks 113

Knicks vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 3.5)

Thunder (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-5.8)

Thunder (-5.8) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.9

The Thunder have covered the spread more often than the Knicks this year, sporting an ATS record of 20-8-0, compared to the 16-13-0 mark of the Knicks.

Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 76.9% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (40%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, New York and its opponents aren't as successful (55.2% of the time) as Oklahoma City and its opponents (60.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Thunder are 13-4, while the Knicks are 5-9 as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

Offensively the Knicks are the 14th-ranked squad in the league (115.1 points per game). Defensively they are ninth (112.4 points conceded per game).

On the boards, New York is sixth in the NBA in rebounds (45.5 per game). It is fourth-best in rebounds allowed (41.4 per game).

The Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists (23.7 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, New York is fifth-best in the NBA in committing them (12.1 per game). It is 16th in forcing them (13.1 per game).

In 2023-24, the Knicks are 10th in the league in 3-point makes (13 per game) and 10th in 3-point percentage (37.6%).

