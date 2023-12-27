Will Tyler Pitlick Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 27?
In the upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Tyler Pitlick to score a goal for the New York Rangers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pitlick stats and insights
- Pitlick has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- Pitlick has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 4.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 83 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pitlick recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/22/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:39
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Home
|W 6-5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.