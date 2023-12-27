In the upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Tyler Pitlick to score a goal for the New York Rangers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Pitlick stats and insights

Pitlick has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Pitlick has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 4.0% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 83 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Pitlick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:23 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:49 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:11 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:35 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:09 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:39 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:03 Home W 6-5

Rangers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.