The New York Rangers, Vincent Trocheck among them, face the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. Prop bets for Trocheck are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

Trocheck's plus-minus this season, in 20:50 per game on the ice, is -4.

In Trocheck's 32 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Trocheck has a point in 17 games this season (out of 32), including multiple points eight times.

Trocheck has an assist in 13 of 32 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Trocheck has an implied probability of 66.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Trocheck going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 83 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 32 Games 5 29 Points 4 8 Goals 0 21 Assists 4

