Warren County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Warren County, New York has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Johnsburg Central High School at Fort Ann Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Fort Ann, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warrensburg Senior High School at Loudonville Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Saratoga Springs, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hadley Luzerne Senior High School at Maple Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Castleton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.