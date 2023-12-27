Washington County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Washington County, New York today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Washington County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitehall Senior High School at Hartford Central School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Hartford, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Adirondack
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cambridge Senior High School at Saratoga Central Catholic Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Saratoga Springs, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
