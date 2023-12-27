In this year's Duke's Mayo Bowl, the West Virginia Mountaineers are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5) over the North Carolina Tar Heels. Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina will host the matchup on December 27, 2023, starting at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the West Virginia vs. North Carolina matchup.

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline North Carolina Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-3.5) 56.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-3.5) 56.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game with FanDuel

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

West Virginia has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Mountaineers have an ATS record of 3-1.

North Carolina is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

The Tar Heels have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

West Virginia & North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

North Carolina To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

