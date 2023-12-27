Westchester County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Westchester County, New York and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Westchester County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Greenville Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Greenville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
