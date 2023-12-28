Thursday's game between the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-6) and Long Island Sharks (1-10) matching up at Barclays Center has a projected final score of 78-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Albany (NY), who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 28.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Albany (NY) vs. LIU Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Albany (NY) vs. LIU Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany (NY) 78, LIU 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Albany (NY) vs. LIU

Computer Predicted Spread: Albany (NY) (-9.3)

Albany (NY) (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.9

Albany (NY) Performance Insights

The Great Danes are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game, with a +24 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.8 points per game (130th in college basketball) and give up 74.9 per contest (276th in college basketball).

Albany (NY) wins the rebound battle by 1.4 boards on average. It records 37.7 rebounds per game, 130th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.3.

Albany (NY) connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents.

Albany (NY) forces 12.5 turnovers per game (146th in college basketball) while committing 13.3 (295th in college basketball).

