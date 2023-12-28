How to Watch Albany (NY) vs. LIU on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Long Island Sharks (1-10) will attempt to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-6) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Barclays Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on SNY.
Albany (NY) vs. LIU Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: SNY
Albany (NY) Stats Insights
- The Great Danes' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Sharks have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- This season, Albany (NY) has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.3% from the field.
- The Sharks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Great Danes rank 125th.
- The Great Danes' 76.8 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 80.4 the Sharks allow.
- Albany (NY) has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 80.4 points.
Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Albany (NY) scores 87.5 points per game. Away, it scores 73.3.
- At home, the Great Danes concede 69.5 points per game. Away, they give up 79.9.
- Beyond the arc, Albany (NY) drains fewer treys away (6.7 per game) than at home (9.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (39.6%) as well.
Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Drexel
|L 71-52
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|12/19/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 93-79
|SEFCU Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 89-73
|Yuengling Center
|12/28/2023
|LIU
|-
|Barclays Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Harvard
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ NJIT
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
