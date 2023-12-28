The Long Island Sharks (1-10) will attempt to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-6) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Barclays Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on SNY.

Albany (NY) vs. LIU Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: SNY

Albany (NY) Stats Insights

  • The Great Danes' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Sharks have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
  • This season, Albany (NY) has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.3% from the field.
  • The Sharks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Great Danes rank 125th.
  • The Great Danes' 76.8 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 80.4 the Sharks allow.
  • Albany (NY) has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 80.4 points.

Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Albany (NY) scores 87.5 points per game. Away, it scores 73.3.
  • At home, the Great Danes concede 69.5 points per game. Away, they give up 79.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Albany (NY) drains fewer treys away (6.7 per game) than at home (9.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (39.6%) as well.

Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Drexel L 71-52 Daskalakis Athletic Center
12/19/2023 Sacred Heart W 93-79 SEFCU Arena
12/22/2023 @ South Florida L 89-73 Yuengling Center
12/28/2023 LIU - Barclays Center
1/2/2024 @ Harvard - Lavietes Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ NJIT - NJIT Wellness and Events Center

