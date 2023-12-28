The Long Island Sharks (1-10) will attempt to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-6) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Barclays Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on SNY.

Albany (NY) vs. LIU Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: SNY

Albany (NY) Stats Insights

The Great Danes' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Sharks have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

This season, Albany (NY) has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.3% from the field.

The Sharks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Great Danes rank 125th.

The Great Danes' 76.8 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 80.4 the Sharks allow.

Albany (NY) has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 80.4 points.

Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison

At home, Albany (NY) scores 87.5 points per game. Away, it scores 73.3.

At home, the Great Danes concede 69.5 points per game. Away, they give up 79.9.

Beyond the arc, Albany (NY) drains fewer treys away (6.7 per game) than at home (9.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (39.6%) as well.

