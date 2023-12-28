The Long Island Sharks (1-10) will attempt to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-6) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Barclays Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on SNY.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Albany (NY) vs. LIU matchup.

Albany (NY) vs. LIU Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Albany (NY) vs. LIU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Albany (NY) Moneyline LIU Moneyline

Albany (NY) vs. LIU Betting Trends

Albany (NY) has covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

In the Great Danes' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

LIU has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Sharks games have hit the over just twice this season.

