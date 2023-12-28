The Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-4) face the Long Island Sharks (1-8) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via SNY.

Albany (NY) vs. LIU Game Information

Albany (NY) Players to Watch

  • Sebastian Thomas: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Amar'e Marshall: 15.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jonathan Beagle: 12.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyler Bertram: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Aaron Reddish: 7.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

LIU Players to Watch

  • Eric Acker: 12.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tai Strickland: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Terell Strickland: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tana Kopa: 9.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • R.J. Greene: 8.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Albany (NY) vs. LIU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

LIU Rank LIU AVG Albany (NY) AVG Albany (NY) Rank
308th 66.7 Points Scored 67.3 292nd
355th 80.0 Points Allowed 75.2 316th
190th 34.7 Rebounds 33.3 268th
246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
352nd 4.9 3pt Made 7.6 149th
75th 14.5 Assists 11.7 289th
361st 15.9 Turnovers 12.3 224th

