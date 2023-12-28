The Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-4) face the Long Island Sharks (1-8) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via SNY.

Albany (NY) vs. LIU Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

7:00 PM ET TV: SNY

Albany (NY) Players to Watch

Sebastian Thomas: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Amar'e Marshall: 15.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jonathan Beagle: 12.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyler Bertram: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Aaron Reddish: 7.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

LIU Players to Watch

Eric Acker: 12.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Tai Strickland: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Terell Strickland: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Tana Kopa: 9.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK R.J. Greene: 8.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Albany (NY) vs. LIU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

LIU Rank LIU AVG Albany (NY) AVG Albany (NY) Rank 308th 66.7 Points Scored 67.3 292nd 355th 80.0 Points Allowed 75.2 316th 190th 34.7 Rebounds 33.3 268th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 352nd 4.9 3pt Made 7.6 149th 75th 14.5 Assists 11.7 289th 361st 15.9 Turnovers 12.3 224th

