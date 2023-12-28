Will Allen Lazard Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Looking for Allen Lazard's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 17, Lazard has 23 receptions for 311 yards -- 13.5 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 49 occasions.
Allen Lazard Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Jets have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Jeremy Ruckert (out/concussion): 16 Rec; 151 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Jets vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Lazard 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|49
|23
|311
|56
|1
|13.5
Lazard Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|4
|2
|46
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|4
|2
|23
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|5
|3
|39
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|3
|3
|61
|1
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|4
|3
|33
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|3
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|6
|3
|45
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|6
|2
|18
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|5
|1
|17
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Falcons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Dolphins
|6
|3
|21
|0
|Week 16
|Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
