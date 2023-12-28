Looking for Allen Lazard's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 17, Lazard has 23 receptions for 311 yards -- 13.5 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 49 occasions.

Allen Lazard Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Reported Injury: Illness

The Jets have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Jeremy Ruckert (out/concussion): 16 Rec; 151 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

Jets vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: December 28, 2023

December 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Lazard 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 49 23 311 56 1 13.5

Lazard Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 4 2 46 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 2 23 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 39 0 Week 4 Chiefs 3 3 61 1 Week 5 @Broncos 4 3 33 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 1 8 0 Week 8 @Giants 6 3 45 0 Week 9 Chargers 6 2 18 0 Week 10 @Raiders 5 1 17 0 Week 11 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Dolphins 6 3 21 0 Week 16 Commanders 1 0 0 0

