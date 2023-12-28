Will Allen Lazard get into the end zone when the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns meet in Week 17 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Allen Lazard score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Lazard's 49 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 311 yards (22.2 per game) and one score.

Lazard has had a touchdown catch in one of 13 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Allen Lazard Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 4 2 46 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 2 23 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 39 0 Week 4 Chiefs 3 3 61 1 Week 5 @Broncos 4 3 33 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 1 8 0 Week 8 @Giants 6 3 45 0 Week 9 Chargers 6 2 18 0 Week 10 @Raiders 5 1 17 0 Week 11 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Dolphins 6 3 21 0 Week 16 Commanders 1 0 0 0

